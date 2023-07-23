'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino declares Levi Colwill untouchable amid transfer interest from Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that English defender Levi Colwill is in his plans and will remain at Chelsea ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old central defender has been a subject of transfer attention from Brighton having impressed on loan at the club last season.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke about the club's interest, “You have to ask me if Colwill wants to come to Brighton,” the Italian said in a press conference.

But Pochettino has now fired back, stating in clear terms that the defender will stay at Chelsea for the upcoming season, "He is going to be part of our team."

Mauricio Pochettino on Levi Colwill

Speaking after Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-3 in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia, Pochettino praised Colwill's performance and reassured the 20-year-old of a place in the team.

“I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton," Pochettino said.

The manager continued with high praise for Colwill, "I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England," as reported by Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

On the topic of Colwill's future, Poch was emphatic, "We don't need to say anything or make a statement. He is our player and he is going to continue with us. He is a good player and did better than I expect.

Pochettino on Chelsea squad balance

When asked about the balance between the young and experienced players in the Chelsea squad, Pochettino responded: "It is about the project, it is about building a squad with the possibility to give the space that they deserve or the space that we believe they deserve."

Tha Argentine continued, "Then it’s about numbers, if you have a big squad with 30 senior players, it’s difficult for the young guys to get a place. It’s important if we detect that they can use the space we want to create for them, of course, we are going to give them equality."

“We need to understand also we are in Chelsea. Chelsea is to win, it’s not about developing players. Of course, we are going to have few numbers of places for them with the possibility and potential to be a senior footballer in this football club. “We need to be careful because people expect to win, when you play for Chelsea it’s about winning, it’s not about playing good football only," said the 51-year-old.

He rounded up by saying, “Yes, we have many young players but we need some experienced ones also. We are working really hard to add some players that can help this year also but help today and try to get what we want. In my side, and for my side I think I would love to have these places for them to help them, if we see the potential to arrive as a senior player for Chelsea.”

Chelsea have won both pre-season games under Mauricio Pochettino so far, 5-0 against Wrexham and now a 4-3 win against Brighton, signalling a good start to life as manager at the club.