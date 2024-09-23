‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

Fenerbahçe legend has questioned José Mourinho's choice in signing Youssef En-Nesyri rather than Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray this summer on a season loan deal after missing out on a move to a top team in Europe.

The forward has started the new season in impressive form with his new team Galatasaray, having provided an assist in his first two games.

Following Osimhen’s impressive performance in Galatasaray’s win against Fenerbahçe, Selim Soydan has hit out at Mourinho for not signing the Super Eagles star.

Selim blast Mourinho

Soydan has scolded Mourinho for selecting En-Nesyri over the current African Men's Player of the Year, Osimhen.

Selim Soydan, Fenerbahçe legend || Getty

According to Habersarikirmizi, Soydan said, "How can you give 20 million euros to this En-Nesyri? The guy can't score an empty net.

"I don't understand why Mourinho insists so much. Galatasaray bought Victor Osimhen. How could you lose such a guy?

Fenerbahçe manager Mourinho || Getty

"If necessary, you could have sent 1-2 players away, you shouldn't have lost Osimhen to Galatasaray."

En-Nesyri has faced criticism for his performance since joining the club, having scored just one goal in his first six games.

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray || Imago

The Morocco international was signed by the Yellow Canaries this summer from Sevilla, but he hasn't exactly been a success, only managing one goal thus far.

However, Osimhen, a Nigerian striker, was recruited by Galatasaray, their bitter rival, on loan from Napoli.

En-Nesyri, Fenerbahçe star || Imago

During their Derby match on Saturday, both players were on the field at the same time for the first time, but Osimhen was the one who stole the spotlight.