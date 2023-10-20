Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fails to give Haaland 100% backing for the Ballon d'Or.
Manchester City star Pep Guardiola has weighed in on the Ballon d’Or conversation, and in a controversial turn, he failed to outrightly back his own player, Erling Haaland, to win the award.
The Norwegian’s inclusion in the Cityzens coincided with the Premier League champions winning the Champions League in a treble season, and although Guardiola believes Haaland would be a deserving winner of the award, he suggested that the striker is behind Messi in the running.
What Guardiola said
Erling Haaland achieved a treble with Manchester City, breaking several records along the way. He scored 53 goals in all competitions, and his 35 league goals were a Premier League record.
He is in a direct shootout with Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or, but according to multiple reports, the World Cup winner is set to receive the gong.
When asked who he thought deserved it, Guardiola responded, saying that Haaland should win, but Messi winning the World Cup puts him ahead.
“I always said that the Ballon d'Or had to be two sections. One for Messi and one for the others,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano.
“Haaland should win yes or yes. We won the treble, he scored a million goals. I’d love Erling to win. But Messi… Leo won the World Cup.”
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is preparing to make a shock move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, according to the latest reports.
The Manchester City boss reportedly sees Kroos as a potential addition to an already stacked midfield, according to Defensa Central.
The ex-Bayern Munich man will be a free agent as his contract with Los Blancos expires next summer, and there is an acceptance that it will not be renewed.
