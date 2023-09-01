Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will have to turn down the second-highest-ever fee paid to a British team if they want to keep Mohamed Salah from joining Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad will test how desperate Liverpool are to keep Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah by making a bid of up to £120 million for the forward on the final day of the European transfer window.

Al-Ittihad keen on Salah transfer

Salah has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with some reports suggesting that the two-time Premier League Player of the Year has already agreed on a deal to join Al-Ittihad, while head coach Jurgen Klopp stated categorically that he had no intention of letting Salah go this late in the window.

Unlike Liverpool, Al-Ittihad have 6 more days to sign players this summer, with the Saudi Arabian transfer window ending much later than the typical summer window in Europe.

It is a situation that could scupper any deal for Salah between the clubs, as Liverpool are unwilling to delve into the murky waters of the transfer deadline day to search for a replacement for their legendary forward.

Salah to become highest-paid in the world with Al Ittihad

Nevertheless, Al-Ittihad continue in their efforts to sign Salah, believing that they can reach a deal with Liverpool even if they have to offer the second-highest transfer fee paid to a British club for a player to seal a move for the Egyptian.

According to reports, they will also make Salah the highest-paid player in the world, with his salary eclipsing even that of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Despite the financial implications of Al Ittihad’s latest offer for Salah, Liverpool are unlikely to sanction the sale of their best player this late in the transfer window, especially with the scarcity of possible replacements for the Egyptian forward.

