U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

The quarterfinals are scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets will pair up with Burkina Faso's U-17 side in the quarterfinals of the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after they defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their final group game on Sunday.

The Golden Eaglets had secured passage to the quarterfinals of the competition on Saturday as goals from Charles Agada, Light Eke and Abubakar Abdullahi helped Nduka Ugbade's side to an emphatic 3-2 victory over South Africa.

Burkina Faso collects quarterfinal ticket ahead of Cameroon

Having finished as runners-up in Group B behind Morocco, Nigeria were slated to play the runners-up of Group C which was to be either Burkina Faso or Cameroon.

Dorinel Yondjo gave Cameroon the lead, but identical goals from Souleymane Alio, in the space of two minutes and nine seconds, gave Burkina Faso the victory.

Yondjo had broken the deadlock for Cameroon in the 61st minute after recieving a through ball from Essono Dipanda, and dribbling past the keeper before slamming into an empty net.

Burkina Faso, however, countered by speeding up their attack, and Alio was able to get to an Ousmane Camara through pass and slide the ball past Cameroon's keeper.

A fantastic line-breaking through pass was made two minutes later, and Alio again, raced on to it before burying a low shot past the keeper to give the West Africans the needed win.

World Cup ticket awaiting quarterfinal winner

Burkina Faso will now head to the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers to take on Nigeria in the second quartefinal fixture slated for Thursday, May 11.

The winner of the encounnter will not only proceed to the semifinal to take on the winner of the quartfinal game between Senegal, and South Africa, but would also pick up a ticket to the 2023 FIFA World Cup.