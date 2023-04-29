Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Premier League games continue as the season enters game week 34. We have made available some enticing odds for the EPL match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool have had a poor season which leaves them in seventh position on the league table. They face Tottenham who are currently fighting to get a Champions League slot next season. Liverpool have picked up the pace a bit with five wins in their last ten games.

FOOTBALL Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are prepared for Europa League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his team will embrace the Europa League challenge if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham have also struggled in recent games which has seen them drop from the Champions League spot. At the moment, they sit in fifth place on the league table, six points behind Manchester United. Their poor form has seen them get only two wins in their last ten games

*The odds were correct as at the time of posting

Mohamed Salah to score

Mohamed Salah has been the best player for Liverpool this season in the league. Regardless of their current form, he has scored 16 Premier League goals for his team and has been an integral part of Klopp’s side. Liverpool will be hoping they can rely on Salah’s goal-scoring threat against Tottenham.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Over 2.5 goals

In their last five meetings, both teams have played over 2.5 goals on four occasions. Liverpool have scored in seven of their last ten games and also played this outcome in six of those ten games. Tottenham on the other hand have also played this outcome in six of their last ten games. We have tipped both teams to produce at least three goals in this game.