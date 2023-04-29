Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has revealed his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the national team.
Portugal national team coach Roberto Martinez has highlighted the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed the Al-Nassr striker will continue to play for the team as long as he is in charge.
Portugal's Martinez reveals Ronaldo remains valuable
Speaking with Portuguese broadcaster Antena 1, Martinez was very complimentary of Cristiano Ronaldo and praised his recent performances for Portugal saying "It's always football that makes the decisions", and that in this respect Ronaldo has delivered.
"I think Cristiano played a very positive and important role in the games we played in March and it's important to continue with that attitude on a day-to-day basis," said the former Belgium coach.
"He is a very important player and a very important person in the dressing room. He plays in a key position, he is a striker who can make a difference," he said.
"There is no other player in world football with 198 international caps, and that is something very valuable for us," the Portugal boss added during the interview.
Asked if the Al Nassr player will be in the next squad, Roberto Martinez was firm in his reply: "Yes, that's my position".
New lease of life for Ronaldo
Ronaldo celebrates international milestone with brace against Liechtenstein
Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, was the star of Portugal's recent matches which were Roberto Martinez's first games as coach, scoring two braces in the two games to put a smile back on his face after a disappointing World Cup in Qatar.
