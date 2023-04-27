Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United an injury scare against Brighton in the FA Cup, making him a doubt for the crucial away match at Tottenham in the Premier League.

The Red Devils received a huge boost ahead of the crucial top four battle with Tottenham in London on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes is in line to make the team for the game against Spurs despite his injury fears after he was spotted with the travelling squad.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

With Spurs and United in the race for the top four, there were concerns the Portuguese could be out for a while following a scare at the weekend.

Fernandes spotted with Reds

The 28-year-old limbed off during the FA Cup semifinal clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday with a suspected ankle problem.

United fans were worried that they would lose the mercurial midfielder for a while after his wife posted an image of him in a protective boot after the win over the Seagulls.

Bruno Fernandes injured against Brighton

However, United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, did mention in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Fernandes’ appearance was just a precautionary measure and hinted that he could be fit for the game.

Consequently, on Thursday afternoon, the talented stand-in captain seems set to face the Spurs after he was spotted with his teammates ahead of the game.

Bruno Fernandes seen wearing protected boot

United are looking to consolidate on their win against Nottingham Forest the last time to further move away from the chasing pack in the race for the top four.

The Red Devils currently sit fourth on the table with 59 points, six points clear of their hosts, Spurs, who are seventh on the log.