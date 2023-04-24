Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham have decided to sack interim manager Christian Stellini after their disastrous outing against Newcastle

Tottenham have decided to part ways with interim manager Christian Stellini after they were thoroughly humiliated in a 6-1 thrashing against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Tottenham react to Newcastle embarrassment

Stellni was two days away from celebrating one month in charge of the Tottenham team since he took over the reins from Antonio Conte following a stint as the Italian manager’s assistant before getting the same treatment as the former Chelsea and Inter boss.

Stellini was unable to improve Tottenham's fortunes after Conte’s exit, following up a win against Brighton in his first game as manager with back-to-back losses against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Spurs’ latest loss, a 6-1 reverse against Newcastle, was the club’s most embarrassing defeat in the Premier League in almost 10 years as they lost by the largest margin in the competition since a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool in December 2013 and was the last straw for manager Daniel Levy.

Tottenham replace Stellini with Ryan Mason

Stellini described the team's performance against Newcastle as “the worst I’ve ever seen,” while club owner, Levy, described the defeat as “devastating to see.”

While they both agree on how bad the performance against Newcastle was, Levy decided that the club could no longer work with Stellini who has been asked to leave with the club barely hanging on to any hope of a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

The 6-1 loss means that Tottenham now trail fourth-place Manchester United by six points despite the Red Devils having a game in hand.

Levy decided to let the 48-year-old caretaker manager go to stem the freefall and have named ex-player and former interim manager Ryan Mason as the Italian’s replacement.

The Tottenham chief also thanked Stellini for his short period as interim manager, noting that he had taken charge of the team at a difficult time.

“Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season, and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time,” Levy said.

They will be hoping that they can find some form under Mason as the season screeches to a halt with a place in Europe next season still to fight for.