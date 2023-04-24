Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women escaped without harm after their plane caught fire following their 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Germany
Arsenal’s women's team survived a near catastrophe as the team’s plane momentarily caught fire as the team departed Germany following their UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal first leg against Wolfsburg.
Arsenal women escape aircraft fire unscathed
The Gunners had played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Germany ahead of the second leg in London, but their flight back home faced some problems as their plane’s engine burst into flames on the runway just before takeoff from the Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport.
The fire was eventually put out, and the cause was determined to be a bird caught in the engine as the plane made its way out of the airport.
Luckily, there were no recorded casualties or injuries to any players on board and the team returned to London to begin preparations for the second leg against Wolfsburg.
Arsenal looking to make history despite series of misfortunes
Arsenal have already suffered more than their fair share of misfortune this season, with three of their first-team players suffering ACL injuries that have severely disrupted their season.
They have lost star forwards Viviane Miedema and Beth Mead, as well as key defender and England captain Leah Williamson to season-ending injuries and also have a number of other first-team players out with short to medium-term niggles that have also kept them out of contention.
Despite the setback, the Gunners have still found themselves in a good position to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League final after playing out a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Germany.
They face the Germans again in the second leg at Meadow Park in front of their own fans, looking to reach the final of the competition for the first time since they became the first and only English team to win it.
