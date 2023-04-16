NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

The biggest game in the world today is in the NPFL where Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance, also known as Benin Arsenal, go head-to-head in one of the matches of the weekend.

Ikenne is bubbling and for the right reasons as Group A giants Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance prepare to clash in the game of the weekend in the NPFL.

Group A leaders Insurance are visitors in Ikenne where they will put their unbeaten run on the line again, this time, against Remo.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

When these two step on the pitch at the Remo Stadium, a lot will be at stake, especially for the hosts, who are in danger of missing out from the Super Six.

Remo’s stake

The Sky Blues can’t afford more dropped points at this crucial stage of the abridged season in the NPFL.

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede will have to solve his team's scoring problem without Lokosa.

They are three points from the final Super Six spot occupied by eight-time football league champions, Enyimba.

Remo Stars are in for a long evening at home against the impressive newly promoted outfit who are the runaway leaders.

Bendel Insurance’ stake

While the Benin Arsenal are comfortable at the top of the table with five games left to play, they have failed to win any of the last four matches.

Insurance have escaped defeat by whiskers in each of their last two matches, coming from behind on both occasions to rescue a point with late goals.

Bendel Insurance are runaway leaders in Group A

FOOTBALL Remo vs Gombe abandoned, Insurance extend unbeaten run There was drama in Group A in the NPFL featuring Remo Stars and Gombe United while Bendel Insurance remained invincible.

The Group A leaders will be looking for a more comfortable outing on the road later against a familiar foe.

Head-to-head

I have dubbed this particular encounter as the ‘stream derby’ given how these two teams have allowed their fans, NPFL lovers and football fans alike to enjoy their matches via online streams.

However, the last time these two met, it was Remo who suffered following a 3-0 demolition back on January 28, 2023, in Benin.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Revenge is the goal for the home side who must look for a way to stop the visitors and their attack led by the impressive Imade Osarenkhoe.

Insuarnce should go into this one as the most confident having remained unbeaten against their hosts on Sunday in their last two meetings without conceding a goal.

Bendel Insurance thrashed Remo Stars in the reverse fixture.

Prediction: Remo Stars looked brilliant in their last outing at the Lekan Salami Stadium against Shooting Stars.

The Sky Blues will need a repeat of that performance against the Oluyole Warriors, with better cutting edge in the final third, if they are to achieve what no team has been able to manage against the boys from Edo.

Related content

FOOTBALL Liverpool vs Arsenal and 2 other must-watch matches on Easter Sunday It’s Super Sunday across the world not just because it’s Easter as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but because there are some interesting super games lined up in world football.

FOOTBALL GA Cup: Remo Stars to face MLSNEXT team in 'survive and advance' round Remo Stars' youngsters Beyond Limits are one of 16 teams ready to battle to do battle in the Generation Adidas Cup, GA Cup, with an MLSNEXT side the next hurdle for the Nigerians.

FOOTBALL NPFL: Remo Stars in IMC soup for assault on referee NPFL side Remo Stars have been in the news for the right reasons but not this time following severe punishment from IMC for an assault on a referee.

FOOTBALL Remo vs Gombe abandoned, Insurance extend unbeaten run There was drama in Group A in the NPFL featuring Remo Stars and Gombe United while Bendel Insurance remained invincible.