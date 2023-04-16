NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

The biggest game in the world today is in the NPFL where Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance, also known as Benin Arsenal, go head-to-head in one of the matches of the weekend.
Ikenne is bubbling and for the right reasons as Group A giants Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance prepare to clash in the game of the weekend in the NPFL.
Group A leaders Insurance are visitors in Ikenne where they will put their unbeaten run on the line again, this time, against Remo.
When these two step on the pitch at the Remo Stadium, a lot will be at stake, especially for the hosts, who are in danger of missing out from the Super Six.
07:30 - 13.04.2023
NPFL: Lobi Stars, fans celebrate 'Mosquito’s debut goal
The 23-year-old and his teammates at Lobi Stars were in superb form against champions Rivers United in the NPFL.
Remo’s stake
The Sky Blues can’t afford more dropped points at this crucial stage of the abridged season in the NPFL.
They are three points from the final Super Six spot occupied by eight-time football league champions, Enyimba.
Remo Stars are in for a long evening at home against the impressive newly promoted outfit who are the runaway leaders.
18:48 - 09.04.2023
Shooting Stars vs Remo Stars: Rivals share spoils in fantastic advert for NPFL
The Battle of the Stars produced an NPFL classic on Easter Sunday following a high-quality Southwest derby between Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.
Bendel Insurance’ stake
While the Benin Arsenal are comfortable at the top of the table with five games left to play, they have failed to win any of the last four matches.
Insurance have escaped defeat by whiskers in each of their last two matches, coming from behind on both occasions to rescue a point with late goals.
22:34 - 02.04.2023
Remo vs Gombe abandoned, Insurance extend unbeaten run
There was drama in Group A in the NPFL featuring Remo Stars and Gombe United while Bendel Insurance remained invincible.
The Group A leaders will be looking for a more comfortable outing on the road later against a familiar foe.
Head-to-head
I have dubbed this particular encounter as the ‘stream derby’ given how these two teams have allowed their fans, NPFL lovers and football fans alike to enjoy their matches via online streams.
However, the last time these two met, it was Remo who suffered following a 3-0 demolition back on January 28, 2023, in Benin.
18:53 - 27.02.2023
EXCLUSIVE Bendel Insurance’s Imade Osarenkhoe reveals why he's NPFL's most recognisable star now
The 22-year-old had a quick chat with Pulse Sports Nigeria on his rising popularity, early success with Insurance and the race for the golden boot.
Revenge is the goal for the home side who must look for a way to stop the visitors and their attack led by the impressive Imade Osarenkhoe.
Insuarnce should go into this one as the most confident having remained unbeaten against their hosts on Sunday in their last two meetings without conceding a goal.
14:37 - 09.04.2023
NPFL: Remo Stars suffer another super six blow, lose new striker for the season
Things are not going to plan for Remo Stars in the NPFL following another major setback in their bid to make it to the Super Six.
Prediction: Remo Stars looked brilliant in their last outing at the Lekan Salami Stadium against Shooting Stars.
The Sky Blues will need a repeat of that performance against the Oluyole Warriors, with better cutting edge in the final third, if they are to achieve what no team has been able to manage against the boys from Edo.
