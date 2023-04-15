PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Seven matches are slated in the Premier League today with Chelsea vs Brighton and Manchester City vs Leicester the centre of attention.

The crucial run-in in the Premier League will continue this Saturday with seven interesting matches across England.

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side will look to end their poor run when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will look to make the title race even more interesting and intense when they take on Leicester later in the evening in another game that will be watched by many fans.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Match brief

The Blues have lost two of the two matches under Lampard’s interim reign without scoring a goal and face another tricky opponent in Brighton, who come into this game aggrieved from last weekend.

The Seagulls lost their seven-game unbeaten run after they were undone by poor officiating against Tottenham which led to an official apology from the referees’ body, PGMOL.

FOOTBALL Possible outcome and other stats for Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League games continue today and we look forward to club football this weekend. We have made available some enticing odds for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton.

Both sides are looking to bounce back to winning ways and will see this particular encounter as the perfect opportunity to make a statement.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are yet to score a goal.

In terms of head-to-head, Brighton were unplayable when they last met following a 4-1 demolition at the Amex.

Key Stats: The last time both sides met, there were two own goals scored by two Chelsea players.

Brighton are unbeaten in the last four matches across competitions against Chelsea.

FOOTBALL Premier League betting tips and other team stats This weekend sees the continuation of the Premier Leagues games, and there are some intriguing options and fixtures to watch out for.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: Trouble looms for Foxes

This is not the best time to be the manager of relegation-threatened Leicester city and you have to feel for their manager, Dean Smith.

Smith is the new boss at the Foxes after he replaced sacked manager Brendan Rodgers, who left the Foxes deep in the danger zone.

However, with Pep Guardiola and his Cityzens looking to pile more pressure on runaway leaders Arsenal, Smith and his Foxes know they are facing an ambush at the Etihad.

Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne

Leicester and their Nigerian duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, will have to find a way to stop the in-form and goal-hungry Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Bernardo Silva and his partner in crime, Kevin de Bruyne.

Ndidi and Iheanacho were in action, but the Foxes are now in serious danger of going down after they suffered back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League.

In terms of form, the Foxes are digging for crude oil after a run of nine matches without a win and seven defeats while their hosts are on a run of 13 games unbeaten, with nine successive wins.

Dean Smith has been officially confirmed as the new manager of Leicester City until the end of the season after agreeing a deal earlier today.

Key Stats: The last time Leicester visited the Etihad, it ended in a six-goal thriller.

Other matches

At Villa Park, another game with the potential to deliver excitement is the battle for Europe as Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United.

Villa have looked rejuvenated since Unai Emery took over from Steven Gerrard, having moved from 17th to sixth.

The Villains, eyeing a place in Europe, take on another team that has overachieved this season, Newcastle, also pushing for Europe - Champions League football.

Callum Wilson sealed the win for Newcastle against Manchester United

Newcastle won 4-0 the last time these two met and have won the last two matches between them scoring six goals without letting in any. So, watch out for a possible Villa revenge.

Southampton will welcome Crystal Palace and their Eagles, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, while Tottenham host the tricky Bournemouth.

