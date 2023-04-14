Destiny Udogie who is an Italian defender of Nigerian descent has been sanctioned by his club Udinese for recklessly crashing into a bar.
Italian footballer Destiny Udogie has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons this time around.
The 20-year-old highly-rated wingback who is currently on loan at Udinese from Tottenham Hotspur has been sanctioned by the Serie A club after reportedly crashing his car into the terrace of a bar in the middle of the night.
The Details
According to a report on Thursday, April 13, Udogie lost control of his vehicle and crashed his Mercedes into the terrace of a white bar in the middle of the night.
The report adds that the incident occured on the night between Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 April.
Following the crash police arrived the scene and carried out a breathalyzer test on the offender, of which the result is still unknown, as reported by Corriere della Sera.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the terrace was destroyed by the strong impact and the damages could now cost the defender about some €3,000.
According to the bar owner who was present at the time of the incident, 12 chairs, three tables, two umbrellas, five large planters and about ten plants were destroyed.
"A car hit the bar. It seems that a bomb went off.
"12 chairs, three tables, two umbrellas, five large plant holders and about ten plants were destroyed. Only one was saved. One of the parasols even ended up under a parked car, also the one hit by the out-of-control vehicle." the owner was quoted to have said as per aforementioned media.
READ MORE: Revealed! Meet the richest footballers in the world
Udinese’s stance on Destiny Udogie revealed
Following the crash, Udinese have reacted to the news, announcing that the 20-year-old will be sanctioned for this recklessness at the wheel.
"As for the news of the traffic accident that, last night, involved Destiny Udogie at the wheel of his car, Udinese Calcio reports that the player has not suffered any consequences and has trained regularly with the team. Udogie, in addition, as established by the internal regulations, will be sanctioned to the extent provided for by it, "said the Italian team in a statement as per The Mirror.
Udogie came through the ranks at Hellas Verona before joining Udinese in July 2021.
Born in Italy, Udogie is of Nigerian descent.
He is currently a youth International for the Italy.
The talented youngster who joined Tottenham in an £18million deal last summer signed on a season-long loan deal with Udinese having made 35 Serie A appearances last term, scoring five goals and providing three assists.
He has also continued to impress this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 25 Serie A outings this campaign.
