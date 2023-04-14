Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team

Victor Osimhen has resumed first-team training ahead of the Serie A weekend
Serie A side Napoli have gotten a significant boost in their Scudetto chase as Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was pictured training with the first team.
Osimhen nears return after injury
Osimhen has been on the sidelines for two weeks since getting injured during the international break with Nigeria. Still, the sensational striker could be set to make his return for the Partenopei after he recently returned to training with the first team.
The Super Eagles forward had been training individually following the adductor muscle injury but is now closer to a comeback after joining his teammates ahead of the weekend’s Serie A tie against Hellas Verona.
Before his injury, Osimhen had scored 25 goals in 29 games for Napoli assisting five more goals and leading the Naples side towards a first league title since 1990.
Napoli have been superb this season, and lead the Serie A with 16 points, making them champions-elect and Osimhen, with 21 goals the most likely to win the golden boot.
Napoli eager to have Osimhen back after struggles
Napoli have struggled without the Nigerian forward in recent weeks, losing twice to AC Milan and struggling to a win over Serie A minnows Lecce.
In that time, they have scored only two goals, of which one was a freak own goal against Lecce.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are keen on taking Osimhen away from Napoli
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a big fan of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and would be willing to greenlight a possible move for the Napoli forward in the summer.
The newly-appointed manager has suffered a stuttering start to his reign as Bayern Munich manager and has suffered a cup exit after losing to Freiburg in the DFB Pokal.
One of Bayern Munich’s main problem areas has been the lack of a recognised centre-forward in the team, and the Bavarians have identified a number of possible options to fill the gap.
Osimhen is one such name alongside other forwards like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.
