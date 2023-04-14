Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Moffi was in his bag on Thursday night as Nice held FC Basel in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final clash.

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi has won the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) goal of the week award after scoring a brace in OGC Nice’s clash against Basel on Thursday night.

Moffi scored two first half goals as Nice held Basel to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at St. Jakob-Park.

Moffi's overhead stunner

Moffi restored parity for Nice in the 38th minute after Zeki Admouni had put the home side ahead in the 26th minute before putting Didier Digard’s men ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Moffi’s second strike was a thing of beauty as it was an overhead kick executed properly. The Super Eagles star’s overhead kick from Gaetan Larbode’s cross left Marwin Hitz with no chance.

The overhead kick has now been voted the goal of the week, beating strikes from Majeed Ashimeru for Anderlecht against AZ Alkmaar, Jonathan Ikone’s finish for Fiorentina against Lech Poznan and Hugo Cuypers’ goal for Gent against West Ham.

Moffi's brilliant start at NIce

Moffi has been in superb form for Nice since he joined the club from fellow Ligue 1 side Lorient in January.

The former Kortrijk striker has scored four league goals for The Eaglets, in addition to the 12 he scored for Lorient in the first half of the campaign.

Moffi also has three goals in three Conference League games for Nice, including the two he scored against Basel on Thursday night.

But despite his brace, Nice’s clash against Basel is still well poised, with the second leg set for next week.

However, Moffi will have the chance to add to his tally before then when Nice take on Brest in the French top flight.

The Eaglets are currently ninth in the French top flight with 45 points from 30 matches.

