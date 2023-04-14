Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Moffi was in his bag on Thursday night as Nice held FC Basel in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final clash.
Super Eagles star Terem Moffi has won the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) goal of the week award after scoring a brace in OGC Nice’s clash against Basel on Thursday night.
Moffi scored two first half goals as Nice held Basel to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at St. Jakob-Park.
Moffi's overhead stunner
Moffi restored parity for Nice in the 38th minute after Zeki Admouni had put the home side ahead in the 26th minute before putting Didier Digard’s men ahead on the stroke of half-time.
Moffi’s second strike was a thing of beauty as it was an overhead kick executed properly. The Super Eagles star’s overhead kick from Gaetan Larbode’s cross left Marwin Hitz with no chance.
19:10 - 07.04.2023
ANALYSIS Moffi: Nice’s big-game POMO king can stun PSG to reopen Ligue 1 title race
The Nigerian’s understanding of the positions to occupy inside the box makes him a menace to the Parisians on Saturday.
The overhead kick has now been voted the goal of the week, beating strikes from Majeed Ashimeru for Anderlecht against AZ Alkmaar, Jonathan Ikone’s finish for Fiorentina against Lech Poznan and Hugo Cuypers’ goal for Gent against West Ham.
Moffi's brilliant start at NIce
Moffi has been in superb form for Nice since he joined the club from fellow Ligue 1 side Lorient in January.
18:29 - 06.04.2023
Moffi reveals truth about failed Marseille move
Terem Moffi has revealed the truth about his failed winter move to Marseille
The former Kortrijk striker has scored four league goals for The Eaglets, in addition to the 12 he scored for Lorient in the first half of the campaign.
Moffi also has three goals in three Conference League games for Nice, including the two he scored against Basel on Thursday night.
But despite his brace, Nice’s clash against Basel is still well poised, with the second leg set for next week.
READ MORE: Richest footballers in the world
However, Moffi will have the chance to add to his tally before then when Nice take on Brest in the French top flight.
The Eaglets are currently ninth in the French top flight with 45 points from 30 matches.
Related content
22:37 - 13.04.2023
Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace
Terem Moffi hit a brace for Nice as they drew against Basel in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal first leg
18:54 - 12.04.2023
PSG manager Galtier denies racism allegations
Christophe Galtier, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, angrily refuted Wednesday's allegations that he used racial remarks when serving as the Nice head coach.
23:31 - 08.04.2023
Messi reaches new milestone in PSG win over Nice
Lionel Messi continues to prove that he is beyond special