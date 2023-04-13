Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Erik Ten Hag has said his side were unlucky to concede two late own goals against Sevilla
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has blamed the draw in the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Sevilla on bad luck thanks to two own goals.
Manchester United appeared to be the better side for most of the game, racing into a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes, but failed to capitalise on their early advantage, allowing their opponents back into the game as they gradually lost control of the match.
Manchester United suffered from bad luck
In the end, they were undone by two goals from Tyrel Malacia and Harry Maguire as they succumbed to a draw despite holding an early advantage in the match.
United suffered two moments of bad luck late in the game as a mix-up between Malacia and David De Gea caused the former to score an own goal, and soon after Youssef En-Nesyri’s header ricocheted off Harry Maguire who was helpless in the situation, and ended up in the back of the net to make it 2-2 for Sevilla.
Speaking after the game, Manchester United boss, Ten Hag said his team suffered from bad luck, although he also noted that they should have killed the game off earlier.
He said, "We conceded two own goals, that's bad luck, but we have to deal with it. We have to learn and have to kill the game, but everything is open.”
‘It was not a nice night’ - Erik Ten Hag
Ten Hag was critical of his team for not scoring a third goal when they were in control of the game, but also noted that they had played well and would probably have won on another day.
"When we didn't get the third and got some injuries we lost the rhythm in the game. He said, before adding, “We played well in the first half with a lot of belief, scored two great goals for Sabitzer and we could've scored even more, then after half time we lost control of the game.
"I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we needed to be more composed, it was not a nice night."
Manchester United travel to Seville in a week hoping to improve on the fine details that cost them today’s game, but they will have to do without Bruno Fernandes who is suspended, as well Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane who went off injured.
