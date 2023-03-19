Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Manchester City’s Haaland has been described as a goalscoring beast that does not sleep until he scores.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has described Manchester City star Erling Haaland as a goalscoring machine following his latest heroics for the club.

The Premier League record scorer made the statement after Haaland went on a rampage against Burnley in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Saturday.

He scored another hat-trick to lead Manchester City to a remarkable 6-0 destruction of the Clarets at the Etihad to book a place at Wembley.

Julian Alvarez, who scored a brace, and Cole Palmer were the other scorers on the day as the Cityzens made it a hostile return for club legend Vincent Kompany and his Championship leaders, Burnley.

Haaland a goalscoring machine

The performance against Burnley on Saturday was the second time in as many matches Haaland will go on a goal rush for Manchester City.

Four days earlier, the 22-year-old scored five goals to inspire Manchester City to a brilliant 7-0 defeat of RB Leipzig en route to the Champions League quarterfinal.

Erling Haaland scored a first half brace against Burnely in the FA Cup quarter-finals

But his display and performance against Burnley saw the Premier League record scorer, Shearer, describe the Norwegian superstar as a machine that does not sleep until he scores.

"Haaland is a beast," Premier League legend Shearer said per BBC Sports. "He is a goalscoring machine. He lives and breathes goals.'

Erling Haaland was also in an inspirational form for Manchester City vs Leipzig

"If he doesn't score he doesn't sleep at night. He wants another one, then another one, then another one.

"He's fantastic, and this team must be a dream with the chances they create. He might get 50 goals, maybe even 60. It's bonkers."

Haaland joins elite

Following his latest hat-trick, Haaland took his tally for the season to six hat-tricks.

Erling Haland scored a hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals

He has now scored 43 goals in all competitions this campaign for Manchester City, becoming the sixth Premier League player to score 40 or more goals in a single season.

Haaland is also the first player since Harry Kane (41) and Mohamed Salah (44) to reach 40 or more goals since both did so in 2017-18.