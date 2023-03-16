‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

The Super Eagles star has suggested he could leave Naples this summer ahead of a possible move to Manchester United.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has dropped a hint about his long-term future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen is currently on the books of Napoli, having joined the club from Lille for a club-record fee of €75.00m in 2020.

Manchester United lead the race for Osimhen

However, three years into his time at the club, Osimhen’s future in Naples is currently a subject of debate.

Osimhen's future at Napoli remains unclear

The Super Eagles star has been linked with a move away from the club, with a host of Europe’s top clubs ready to pounce on him.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the Nigerian, but Manchester United are leading the race for his signature.

Osimhen’s form for Napoli this season has caught the attention of United, who are looking for a top-quality striker.

The Super Eagles star has scored 22 goals in 28 games for Napoli this season, including a brace against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League last night.

Osimhen still has two years left on his contract in Naples as he signed a five-year deal when he arrived from Lille.

Osimhen communicate his decision to Napoli at the end of the season

However, the former Royal Charleroi man has hinted that he could bring his adventure in Naples to a close this summer, with Europe’s top clubs lurking around.

Find out why Victor Osimhen is not one of Nigeria's richest footballers

The Nigeria international did not state clearly but said he would discuss with his agent and the club at the end of the season.

Victor Osimhen has been scoring for fun this season

“I don't know what the future holds. I think I'm on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together,” Osimhen told Sport 1 after the game against Frankfurt.

Should Osimhen decide to leave Napoli this summer, potential clubs will have to pay a fee above €100m for his services.

