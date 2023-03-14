Xavi believes Frenkie de Jong is ‘one of the best’ in the world

Barcelona head coach Xavi believes midfielder Frenkie de Jong is “one of the best” midfielders in world football.
Frenkie de Jong is performing at the top of his game and was once again pivotal as Barcelona earned a 1-0 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Frenkie de Jong's huge importance to Barcelona
De Jong’s importance to Barcelona has become even more profound this season and is in stark contrast to last summer when he was deemed dispensable by the club.
He was subject to transfer interest from Manchester United, with the English club even going as far as reaching an agreement with Barcelona for his services, amid the Blaugrana’s financial troubles.
However, even as rumours of a potential move to Manchester United have resurfaced, De Jong's decision to remain at Camp Nou has paid off as he has now become one of the first names on the Barcelona team sheet.
Xavi on De Jong
“He’s been at an extraordinary level for months now,” Xavi said.
“He goes through the middle to receive, generates superiority.
“He loses few balls, breaks lines, he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.”
De Jong has appeared 33 times this season for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring twice and registering one assist.
Barcelona found the breakthrough in the match at San Mames thanks to a first-half Raphinha goal. That was their second game in a row with the Brazilian playing the role of matchwinner, after last week’s 1-0 win over Valencia.
“It’s the same thing once again. We have to play and attack better,” Xavi added.
“We went 1-0 in a difficult stadium and end up suffering. It is a golden victory, but we keep thinking about improving offensively.”
Up next for Barcelona
Barcelona play eternal rivals, Real Madrid next Sunday at Camp Nou in a bid to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga to 12 points and effectively deal a huge psychological blow to their rivals.
Barcelona grind out hard-fought win against Athletic Bilbao to go 9 points clear in title race
Man United revive interest in Barcelona midfielder
