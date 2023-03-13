Biggest winners and losers from the football weekend

Gift Orban was pick of the bunch for the weekend but who were the worst performers this weekend?

After an exciting weekend of football action, many performances caught the eye for both positive and negative reasons. While some players and teams will remember this weekend for a while, others will hope never to be reminded of it.

These are our biggest winners and losers from the weekend, featuring the best and worst of performances from the past weekend.

Biggest winners

Gift Orban

Gift Orban can do no wrong at the moment. The 20-year-old Nigerian was in the news again, as he blitzed four goals in Gent’s 6-2 win against Zulte Waregem.

Orban was spectacular as he scored four goals from five shots on target for Gent, including a superb freekick that left Sammy Bossut in goal for Zulte with no chance.

Four goals against Zulte Waregem for Gent's Nigerian scoring sensation Gift Orban 🇳🇬🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qq3q5ToBOf — Get Belgian & Dutch Football News (@GBeNeFN) March 12, 2023

Orban’s goals at the weekend mean he has now scored nine times in eight appearances since joining Gent in the winter transfer window from Stabaek, including at least one in all his last three matches in all competitions.

Leandro Trossard

Many believe Trossard was a backup option for Arsenal after failing to get Mykhailo Mdryk, but on the basis of the Belgian’s performance against Fulham, the Gunners will count themselves lucky that they signed him.

Hi, how may I assist you? 😉🤝 pic.twitter.com/jhaAll8FEq — Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) March 12, 2023

Trossard was sensational in the first half of Arsenal’s 3-0 win in the London derby, assisting all three goals as the Gunners ran riot at Fulham.

In a title race this tight, you always need some special performances to take your team over the edge, and this was a very special one from Trossard.

Joao Cancelo

After weeks of sulking and petitioning, Joao Cancelo finally got another chance at a starting berth for Bayern Munich, and he showed exactly why he felt he should have been playing all that time.

A goal and an assist in Bayern Munich’s 5-3 walloping of Augsburg certainly did wonders for Cancelo’s mood as well as his claim for regular playing time.

The Portuguese wing-back had a hand in Bayern’s first and last goals in a statement performance.

Biggest Losers

Casemiro

Casemiro has been in amazing form for Machester United and has inspired the Red Devils’ midfield with some great recent performances. However, his enthusiasm got the better of him in Manchester United’s Premier League tie against Southampton on Sunday and a late tackle earned him a red card for his troubles.

Casemiro is sent off in first half as Man United are reduced to 10 men vs Southampton.

As this was Casemiro’s second straight red card of the season, the Brazilian will now miss four domestic matches.

Liverpool

Liverpool had a chance to keep up with the race for the top four when they travelled to Bournemouth in 19th place, but a lacklustre performance against the Cherries and a defeat brought Liverpool closer to Chelsea in 10th than Tottenham in fourth.

Liverpool’s loss and Mohamed Salah’s penalty miss were a low point for the club this weekend even as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Roma

Roma found themselves with a great chance to enter the UEFA Champions League spots in Serie A after Inter and Atalanta lost, while Lazio drew against Bologna.

With coach Jose Mourinho banned from the touchline for two matches, Roma failed to produce the goods and lost to Sassuolo in a seven-goal thriller at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma collapsed early in the game and all their efforts to get back in the game proved futile as they remain fifth on the Serie A table, with Mourinho still to miss a second match through suspension.