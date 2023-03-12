Former Super Eagles star and AFCON 2013 winner Emmanuel Emenike recently celebrated the launch of his new luxury hotel in Owerri.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike just celebrated the official launch of his luxury hotel - 'EE 29 & Suites' in Owerri, Imo State.

The 35-year-old former Fenerbahce forward has since taken to social media to show off his new hotel and has been receiving congratulatory messages since the hotel formerly opened for business in January this year.

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael pays courtesy visit to Emmanuel Emenike’s new hotel

The former Super Eagles striker announced the launch of his new hotel ‘EE 29 & Suites’ in Owerri, Imo State on February 15.

Emenike who has since received congratulatory messages from friends, family and supporters was also treated to acourtesy visit by popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Friday, he posted a video of himself giving the actor a tour of his new edifice with a caption that read: ‘FRIENDSHIP IS THE COMFORT OF KNOWING THAT EVEN WHEN YOU FEEL ALONE, YOU AREN’T @zubbymichael THANK YOU ☝️ @ee29hotelsandsuites @ezeverrsace’.

Zubby Michael is one of the most popular Nollywood actors of the last decade, having appeared in over 200 movies and is best known for his role in 'Three Windows', 'Royal Storm' and 'Professional Lady'.

Emmanuel Emenike and Zubby Michael

Emmanuel Emenike and Zubby Michael

Emmanuel Emenike's new hotel/via Instagram

Emmanuel Emenike's new hotel/via Instagram

Emmanuel Emenike's new hotel/via Instagram

He also acted in the 2020 Netflix gangster comedy film ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’.

Following the post, friends and colleagues of the former West Ham striker have reacted.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi wrote: Kral 👑, while Afrobeat music star IamKCee showed his support by dropping a couple of fire emojis.

Another Nigeria international mdifielder Joel Obi also wrote, ‘My Guy🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

Emmanuel Emenike Career and Goals

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Emmanuel Emmenike is a 35-year-old former Nigerian international footballer who played as a striker.

Emenike represented in a number of clubs in Europe including Spartak Moscow (Russia), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Olympiacos(Greece), West Ham(England) and most recently Westerlo in Belgium.

In 2012–13 season, Emenike scored the fastest goal in the history of the Russian League, within 10 seconds of kick-off in a 2–1 win over Alania Vladikavkaz on the opening game of the season.

Emmanuel Emenike celebrates after scoring for Fenerbahce

Emenike is famous for scoring a 30-yard free kick that gave Nigeria a 2–1 win over Côte d'Ivoire in the 2013 African Cup of Nations in which the Super Eagles recorded Nigeria's first continental victory since 1994.

His four goals proved crucial to Nigeria's progress through the tournament, and he was named to the team of the African Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament..

He also received the Pepsi Tournament Top Scorer, with four goals, along with Ghana's Wakaso Mubarak.

Following Nigeria’s exit from the World Cup in 2014, Emenike announce his retirement from international football the following year.

Known for his physicality, speed, shooting and finishing, Emenike is widely regarded as one of the most explosive Nigerian strikers of all time.

He is also one of the most popular Nigerian players ever in the soccer video game franchise EA Sports FIFA.