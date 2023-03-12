SUPER EAGLES 'Osimhen will win multiple golden boots' — Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has spoken highly of Osimhen and predicted great things in his future
Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has praised his striker Victor Osimhen and predicted great things for the 24-year-old’s future.
Peseiro was in Naples recently to shadow Osimhen in training and watch the Serie A encounter between Napoli and Atalanta, who also have another Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, on their books.
Peseiro admires Osimhen’s qualities
During this expedition, Peseiro was interviewed by SportItalia and asked what he thought of Serie A's top scorer.
Naturally, the Portuguese manager was full of praise for Osimhen and spoke of his admiration for the striker’s pressing and ability to unsettle any defence, saying that “the opposing defenders when they face him, do not have a single moment of peace in the 90 minutes.”
Peseiro also talked about Osimhen’s professionalism and praised his desire to win which shows in every match and every training session.
“That desire that shows in the game, he shows it equally in every workout. Because during the week many challenges are created and he wants to win them all, Peseiro said.
Osimhen will win multiple golden boots
The current Super Eagles coach was also asked about comments made by his predecessor, Gernot Rohr, who said that Osimhen would one day win the Ballon d’Or.
In response, Peseiro said he could not tell if Osimhen would eventually win the Ballon d’Or but was certain that his goalscoring prowess would see him win several golden boots since that is somewhat within his control.
Peseiro said, “I don't know if he will win the Golden Ball, but I say this: surely the scorer ranking will win many times.”
Osimhen is well on his way to his first Italian Golden Boot with 19 goals in the 2022//23 Serie A season, and his performances over the course of the campaign have certainly been good enough to give Peseiro confidence that his prediction will come to pass.
