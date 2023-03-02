Eder Militao own goal hands Barcelona first leg advantage vs Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey semi-final

El Clasico: Barcelona recorded a hard-fought victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.
- FT Thoughts( REAL MADRID 0-1 BARCELONA): Xavi's Barcelona has now handed Real Madrid their first home defeat in 11 months. The Blaugrana were solid defensively on the night but still have all to play for in the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou on April 5.
- Barcelona will be hoping to welcome back some key stars for the second-leg clash while Real Madrid will certainly be without Vinicius Jnr who picked up a Yellow Card in this tie - the Brazilian will be suspended for the second leg.
- In all, Barcelona overcake the odds to defeat Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid team. The Blaugrana will be hoping to continue their run at the top of the LaLIga summit while the Los overcamecosncos look to apply pressure on their eternal rivals. #ElClasico
- Xavi: "Madrid did not create a single clear chance."
- Xavi: "I'm satisfied with the result, but not with our match. We can't let our rival take the ball away from us."
- Xavi on Barcelona's win: "We have an advantage for the second leg, but we still have to compete very well. I think Real Madrid are very strong, and I still see them as the favorites."
- FULL TIME!! REAL MADRID 0-1 FC BARCELONA. No longer aa scoreline but a result and it's a victory for FC Barcelona in the forst leg if the Copa del Rey semifinals.
- 90+5' Madrid throwing all their attack at Barcelona but still, still, Barcelona stand strong and hack it away. #ElClasico
- 90+5' Last chance saloon for Real Madrid now. Barcelona can smell victory now surely. #ElClasico
- 90+2' Real Madrid are still trailing here and have three minutes to salvage something from this encounter. #ElClasico
- 90' There will be five minutes of added time here. And oh guess what... Xavi Hernandez has just been shown a Yellow Card for dissent. Interesting.
- 90' CHANCE! Real Madrid: Rodrygo sees his effort go just wide and out for a goalkick to Barcelona. #ElClasico
- 90' A series of attempts by Real Madrid is repelled by the hardworking Barcelona defence.
- 85' SUBSTITUTION: Frank Kessie is withdrawn for Sergi Roberto. Xavi wants to protect this lead. #ElClasico
- 84' Barcelona are just taking their time, winning second ballas and waiting to strike on the counter. Madrid have at least six minutes to respond until the 90 minute mark. #ElClasico
- 81' Into the final 10 minutes now, and Barca have looked capable of dealing with everything Madrid have to offer so far. #ElClasico.
- 74' SUBSTITUTION: Carlo Ancelotti opts for another change. Aurelien Tchouameni is coming on for Toni Kroos. Los Blancos still trying to break down this Barcelona defence. #ElClasico
- 73' Yellow Card(Real Madrid): Federico Valverde is booked.
- 72' CHANCE! Barcelona work the ball well and the final bullet strike from Kessie is blocked by his own teammate Ansu Fati. What a cahnce missed. #ElClasico
- 69' SUBSTITUTION: Raphinha is going off after another mild stinker. He's looked literally lost all game. Ansu Fati is replacing him. #ElClasico
- 67' Yellow Card(Barcelona): Franck Kessie leaves his hands in Dani Carvajal's face while trying to get past the Real Madrid defender. Needless from Kessie. Barca still lead 1-0 so far. #ElClasico
- 57' Real Madrid are all over Barcelona right now. They have looked the better side in the second half so far. You feel it's only a matter of time before the hosts score. Barca are now very conservative and look happy to defend. #ElClasico
- 52' Eduardo Camavinga's shot is wide and out for a goal kick. Carlo Ancelotti looking clam as ever on the touchline....as you would expect. But Real Madrid are asking the questions now. #ElClasico
- 50' Yellow Card to Barcelona: Gavi is booked for pushing Vinicius. The visitors need not lose their heads now. #ElClasico
- 48' Great block by Ronald Araujo to divert a Vinicius Jnr strike out for a corner. Madrid coming close just three minutes into the restart. #ElClasico
- SECOND HALF Underway: It's still Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona. How will the hosts respond. Still 45 minutes to play for at the Santiagi Bernabeu. #ElClasico
- HT Thoughts: Franck Kessie forced an own goal from Eder Militao to give the Blaugrana the half-time lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, since the goal, the hosts have responded well and may be gutted not to get a goal before the break. #ElClasico
- HALF TIME: REAL MADRID 0-1 BARCELONA
- 45' The fourth official shows two minutes of added time here. The visitors still lead. #ElClasico
- 42' Real Madrid really stretching Barcelona on the pitch here. It's chance after chance in the closing stages of the first half. Los Blancos just lacking that cutting edge in the final third. #ElClasico
- 41' CHANCE! Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal can get his volley on target under no real pressure. Madrid nearly levelling matters there. #ElClasico
- 38' Barcelona have found their feet here. They just nearly created another great chance. You get the feeling that goal has given Xavi's men a little more confidence. #ElClasico
- 32 minutes played here and Real Madrid look to respond immediately. The chances keep coming. #ElClasico
- GOALL!!! REAL MADRID 0-1BARCELONA: Franck Kessie forces an own goal from Eder Militao to open the scoring for the visitors in their first shot on target. #ElClasico
- 25 minutes gone, and both sides still battle at the Bernabeu. Who will open the scoring tonight? #ElClasico
- 20 minutes played and no goals to tell yet. Real Madrid have had 3 shots so far, none on target as compared to the visitors who have had absolutely none. #ElClasico
- KICK OFF!! And we're underway at the Santiago Bernabeu. #ElClasico
- Barcelona, on the other hand, are missing key absentees including Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Christensen and even Ousmane Dembele, with Xavi having to rely on Ferran Torres, Raphinah and Gavi in attack. #ElClasico
- Here's how both teams line up, starting with Real Madrid.
- Real Madrid face a depleted Barcelona team in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. With the usual pride and bragging rights at stake, Xavi and Carlo Ancelotti will both be hoping for wins tonight.