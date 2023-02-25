Liverpool held to draw by dogged Crystal Palace

Liverpool dropped points again in the Premier League as their gloomy season continue

Liverpool failed to react positively to the embarrassing midweek defeat to Real Madrid, as they looked uninspired against a charismatic Crystal Palace side who held them to a 0-0 draw.

Patrick Viera's side hosted Liverpool at Selhurst Park in the Premier League Gameweek 25 tie. The home side would feel like they could have gotten more than a draw against a Liverpool side that did not rise to the occasion.

The draw meant Liverpool have now dropped 33 points this season, but they temporarily climbed up to 7th, having played one game more than Brighton. Palace, on the other hand, failed in their attempt to grab their first win of the year, keeping them in 12th place.

How it happened

Liverpool had a shaky start as Jean-Phillippe Mateta pounced on a poor back pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Frenchman fluffed his lines, the first of many on the evening.

The Reds managed to fashion a chance in a half where they looked more like their worst selves than their best when Jota, who started in place of an injured Darwin Nunez, crashed the bar.

Salah in action against Crystal Palace

Trent was again the culprit for a Liverpool defensive mishap when Jeffery Schlupp robbed him of the ball before setting up Mateta, who overcooked his attempt and crashed the top bar. Not so long after Liverpool would go one up in the woodwork challenge when Salah’s curling attempt failed to curl in enough to evade the bar.

A round of applause was heard around the stadium in the 77th minute of the game in tribute to the legendary football commentator John Motson, who died on Thursday at the age of 77.

Tribute to John Motson who died aged 77

Both managers made changes in an attempt to influence the game, but the scoreline remained the same, 0—0, and neither side could say it happened despite their best efforts.

