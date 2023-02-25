'It is a very crucial game for us,' Rivers United's Duru says ahead of Motema Pembe clash

The Nigerian champions will take on the Democratic Republic of Congo cup winners on Sunday.

Ahead of his side's third CAF Confederation Cup group game, Rivers United defender Ebube Duru has vowed that they are going all out to prevent a repeat of what happened against Diables Noirs.

In their first group game of the 2022/23 season of the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United were forced to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Congolese side Diables Noirs.

The Nigerian champions, however, fought back in their second fixture against Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas, defeating them by the same scoreline, with goals coming from Malachi Ohawuma, Ukeme Williams and Denis Ndasi.

Duru talks tough ahead of Motema Pembe clash

On Sunday, the Port Harcourt-based club will take on Congo's Motema Pembe, in what will be both teams' third of six group-stage matches.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo cup winners, Duru: who has been a shining light for Rivers United in the Nigerian league this season, stated that they are out to prevent a repeat of playing a game without getting any points off it.

“It is a very crucial game for us, played 2 games lost one and won one,” Duru said in a pre-match interview.

“Now we are playing against Motema Pembe who are in third position with 2 points and at a neutral ground. Though it’s a home ground for them, it’s not going to be an advantage because they are playing away from home.

“We knew what the game is all about and we have spoken to ourselves that we have to come out strong and not allow what happened to us against Diables Noirs to repeat itself and make sure we get maximum three points or at least a point from the game,” he said.

Motema Pembe to play Rivers United in Angola, not DR Congo

Meanwhile, as opposed to their home ground in Congo, DC Motema Pembe will welcome the Nigerian champions at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola.

This is as a result of a directive by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who had declined Motema Pembe to use their home field in Kinshasa for international games.

Rivers United are currently second in Group B of the Confederation Cup, with three points, and behind leading Diables Noirs by just one point.

