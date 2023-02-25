On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Auwal Mohammed was caught on camera, urinating at the centre of the Lekan Salami Stadium before an NPFL game between Shooting Stars and Akwa United.

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club side Shooting Stars, has issued an indefinite suspension to erring the team camp commandant Auwal Mohammed following his despicable action that saw him urinating on the playing turf club's home ground, the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Ahead of Shooting Stars' week 9 NPFL fixture game against visiting Akwa United, Mohammed was caught in a viral photo, urinating at the centre of the football pitch of the 10000-capacity stadium.

The action carried out before the Ibadan club and Akwa United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, earned Mohammed a one-year ban from the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Nigeria's league management body.

Shooting Stars hands Mohammed club's own sanction

Unhappy with the act that put them in disrepute, the five-time Nigerian champion have now condemned, in its totality, the action of their camp commandant.

Shooting Stars' Lekan Salami Stadium

In an official statement, Shooting Stars revealed that they had queried Auwal to explain what led to such behaviour in the public glare, although adding that his response wasn't pleasing in any form.

"The club frowned over such a despicable act, which has subjected the club to public embarrassment and has therefore, decided to wield the big stick against the official, in line with the disciplinary measures taken by the IMC," a press statement from the Ibadan-based club said.

"Therefore, Mr Auwal Mohammed has been asked to proceed on an indefinite suspension which will see him stay off all the club's activities during the period of his suspension."

Shooting Stars to pay N500k for Mohammed's behaviour

With his "despicable act," which the IMC claims have brought the top-flight league national dishonour, Mohammed was revealed to have violated rule C1.1 of the IMC's framework and the NPFL.

As a result, his parent club Shooting Stars were fined N500,000, and Mohammed, given a one-year suspension from all NPFL-related activities.

Shooting Stars, like every other Nigerian club in the NPFL, are currently on a three-week break following the ongoing Presidential, parliamentary, and gubernatorial elections.

