City demolish Bournemouth to close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City produced a performance of total dominance to defeat Bournemouth 4-1 and keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the table.

Manchester City put their recent away form to one side as they defeated Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality stadium. Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and a Chris Mepham own goal put City 4-0 up before Jefferson Lerma scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

How it happened

Pep Guardiola made changes to the side that drew at Leipzig in midweek introducing Julian Alvarez into the starting lineup and the World Cup winner repaid the faith by opening the scoring in the 15th minute.

Erling Haaland's deflected shot hit the bar and Alvarez was at the right place for an easy tap-in.

City soon doubled their lead thanks to Haaland who came into this match on the back of just one goal in his last six games. Phil Foden redirected Ilkay Gundogan's cross back into the six-yard box and the Norway international was on hand to tap home.

On the stroke of halftime, Philip Billing's errant square ball was seized upon by Foden who beat Jack Stephens to smash home for City's third.

Guardiola's men extended their lead barely five minutes into the second half when Alvarez blasted a low shot that took a wicked deflection off Chris Mepham and into the net.

Jefferson Lerma netted a consolation goal for the Cherries seven minutes from time when he sent a low drive past Ederson from a Jordan Zemura assist.

The result means City are now just two points behind Arsenal at the top of the table, while Bournemouth remain second-bottom.

Player of the match - Phil Foden

Foden has found himself out of the City team in recent weeks but has remained patient and a performance like this will do his confidence a world of good.

He was exceptional from start to finish on City's right-hand side. Scoring and assisting and looking lively. He will have a big role to play for City in the title race.