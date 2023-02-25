Osimhen makes history as he equals Ronaldo’s record in Napoli’s win

The Nigeria international continues his impressive record in front of goal as he fired Napoli to a win over Empoli.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen made more history on Saturday evening after scoring in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Empoli.

The 24-year-old scored Napoli’s second after Ardian Ismajli’s own goal had put Luciano Spalletti’s men ahead in the 17th minute.

Osimhen’s goal was his tenth in eight consecutive league matches, the first player to score in eight consecutive Serie A matches since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019/2020 season.

He is also the second youngest player (24 years, 58 days) in the three points for a win era to score in eight Serie A games in a row, behind only Roberto Muzzi (23 years, 165 for Cagliari in 1995).

How it happened

Napoli’s title challenge ended at Empoli last season after throwing away a two-goal lead. But they came into this season’s clash full of confidence as they were 15 points clear at the top before the game.

The Neapolitans started on the attack, as expected, with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia firing a few shots off target.

Napoli continued to threaten going forward, but Empoli defended well. However, the Blues’ resistance only lasted for just 17 minutes as Piotr Zieliński’s cross forced an own goal off Ismajli.

The goal set Napoli on their way to a comfortable victory as Osimhen doubled their lead 11 minutes later.

The ex-Lille man tapped home from close range after Empoli’s goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pushed Kvaratskhelia’s shot into his path.

Napoli untroubled despite Rui’s dismissal

Napoli went into half-time with a two-goal cushion but they resumed the second half searching for more, with Osimhen heavily involved.

The Nigerian thought he had his second of the game midway through the second half, but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Napoli were comfortable throughout the game but a moment of madness from Mario Rui almost cost them.

The Portugal international was handed a straight red card for a deliberate stamp on an Empoli player.

However, despite going a man down, it was Napoli who almost scored a third through Osimhen, but the Nigerian was denied by Vicario.

It proved to be the last action for the Nigerian star as he was taken off for Giovanni Simeone in the 85th minute.

Simone almost made an immediate impact after testing Vicario from distance. The Argentine’s shot was the last chance of the game as Napoli ran out 2-0 winners.

The result takes the Neapolitans 18 points clear of Inter Milan, although the Nerazzurri have a game in hand.

