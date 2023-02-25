Guardiola backs Foden to shine for City in title race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Phil Foden remains a vital member of the team and backed him to shine again.

Despite only picking Phil Foden to start in three of the last 10 Premier League games for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has insisted the England international has an important role to play in the title run-in.

Foden was back in the starting lineup as City dropped points away to Nottingham Forest last weekend but was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 draw at RB Leipzig.

Foden still crucial for City

Foden will hope to make a return as a starter against Bournemouth on Saturday evening as he looks for consistency and a chance to get his early-season form back. The game at the Vitality stadium will be the fourth of five away matches for City in a hectic period.

Phil Foden could be crucial for Man City in the title run-in

Asked what Foden required to get back into the team, Guardiola said: “To be himself. I saw other players better than him at times after the World Cup. He struggled with his ankle after the World Cup a lot.”

Foden was not selected by Guardiola for nearly a month after his appearance in the defeat to Manchester in January.

“He played an incredible effort, playing with pain and arrived at the moment when he said: ‘Pep, I cannot [play] any more,’ so he had to rest and recover,” Guardiola said.

“We gave him a week or two weeks off, and after that Riyad [Mahrez] was in his best time of the season and Jack [Grealish] made a step forward. It’s not about intention, he’s a lovely guy. If you are saying I don’t trust with Phil, forget about it. Phil is our diamond.”

Big picture for Man City

Man City continue their quest to win the Premier League when they go away to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

This is a game City need to win. Not just in the context of taking maximum points, but also from a psychological perspective.

Pep's side have struggled on the road this season and most especially in recent weeks. A comfortable victory at what can sometimes be a tough away ground would do City a world of good.

