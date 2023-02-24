Title on the Line as Marseille host PSG in gameweek 25

Marseille vs PSG tie highlights Ligue 1 gameweek 25

Paris Saint-Germain were finally able to snap their losing streak with a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend, but only one week after, they face another staunch test of their title credentials with a trip to second-place Marseille.

PSG’s heroes vs Marseille’s Olympians

You could tell from the celebrations after PSG’s win over Lille that securing the three points that day was crucial, as crucial as the Avengers stopping Thanos’ plans. Without it, maybe half of PSG’s current staff would have disappeared, frittered into dust. Certainly, it would have spelt the end of head coach Christophe Galtier.

But none of this happened, since at the last moment, Lionel ‘Tony Stark’ Messi snapped his fingers and produced a brilliant freekick to give PSG the win and save everyone’s jobs for at least one more week.

With yet another threat facing PSG in the shape of Marseille, they will need their superheroes, Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and co., to step up again and rescue them from Ligue 1 collapse.

Marseille, on their part will feel like if anybody can stop PSG’s famous heroes, it will be them, seeing as they have pulled it off recently in the Coupe de France at the Velodrome, also the venue of Sunday’s fixture.

Marseille will be counting on players like Alexis Sanchez, to overcome PSG’s might when they come visiting. The Chilean forward who scored in the Coupe de France win, has been one of the standout players for L’OM with 10 goal contributions in 23 Ligue matches and will lead the Olympians’ charge on Sunday.

Injuries and absences

The last time PSG beat Marseille, they did so through a solitary goal from Neymar, and Marseille will be delighted that he is ruled out of this match through injury.

Apart from Neymar, PSG will also be without Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele who just resumed training this week. They are also sweating over the fitness of Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes who both picked up knocks against Lille.

Neymar will miss some game time after suffering an ankle ligament injury

Marseille will be without Chancel Mbemba who is suspended and Amine Harit who is a long-term injury absentee, and might also be without Samuel Gigot whose injury status is dubious.

Friday in Ligue 1

Friday in Ligue 1 sees Lille try to get back on track after their loss to PSG last weekend as they host Brest.

A win for Lille will see them gain some ground in their hunt for a European spot next season, as they are currently one point off the final European spot, and seven points from automatic qualification for the UEL.

Saturday in Ligue 1

Saturday in Ligue starts with Lyon hoping to make amends for their dismal loss to Auxerre as they host bottom-of-the-table Angers in Saturday’s first fixture

Saturday’s second and final game in Ligue 1 sees Montpellier host Lens as the visitors aim to keep pace with PSG, Marseille, and Monaco at the top of the table.

Sunday in Ligue 1

Sunday in Ligue 1 will see the most action as seven games in total of exciting league action are played on that day.

In addition to Marseille taking on PSG, Auxerre travel to Lorient, hoping to beat them for the first time in four games, while 19th place Ajaccio take on 17th place Troyes in a relegation battle

Mid-table Clermont will also take on struggling Strasbourg, who are barely outside the relegation zone, at the same time that Folarin Balogun’s Reims host Toulouse.

Nantes, smarting from their recent Europa League exit against Juventus, will also host Rennes, who currently sit in 5th place, while Nice travel to Monaco for a cracker against the principality club.

Expert predictions for Ligue 1 game week 25

In-house betting expert Stephen Oladehinde gives the best predictions from each game in the French Ligue 1 gameweek 25.

Lille - Brest: Lille to win @ 1.38 odds Angers - Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.16 odds Montpellier - Lens: under 3.5 goals @ 1.30 odds Lorient - Auxerre: Lorient win or draw @ 1.27 odds AC Ajaccio - Troyes: under 3.5 goals @ 1.18 odds Clermont - Strasbourg: under 3.5 goals @ 1.23 odds Nantes - Rennes: Home handicap +2 @ 1.16 odds Reims - Toulouse: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds Monaco - Nice: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.86 odds Marseille - PSG: BTTS @ 1.48 odds On Bet9ja

Related content