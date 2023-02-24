Title on the Line as Marseille host PSG in gameweek 25

Marseille vs PSG tie highlights Ligue 1 gameweek 25
Paris Saint-Germain were finally able to snap their losing streak with a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend, but only one week after, they face another staunch test of their title credentials with a trip to second-place Marseille.
PSG’s heroes vs Marseille’s Olympians
You could tell from the celebrations after PSG’s win over Lille that securing the three points that day was crucial, as crucial as the Avengers stopping Thanos’ plans. Without it, maybe half of PSG’s current staff would have disappeared, frittered into dust. Certainly, it would have spelt the end of head coach Christophe Galtier.
But none of this happened, since at the last moment, Lionel ‘Tony Stark’ Messi snapped his fingers and produced a brilliant freekick to give PSG the win and save everyone’s jobs for at least one more week.
With yet another threat facing PSG in the shape of Marseille, they will need their superheroes, Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and co., to step up again and rescue them from Ligue 1 collapse.
Marseille, on their part will feel like if anybody can stop PSG’s famous heroes, it will be them, seeing as they have pulled it off recently in the Coupe de France at the Velodrome, also the venue of Sunday’s fixture.
Marseille will be counting on players like Alexis Sanchez, to overcome PSG’s might when they come visiting. The Chilean forward who scored in the Coupe de France win, has been one of the standout players for L’OM with 10 goal contributions in 23 Ligue matches and will lead the Olympians’ charge on Sunday.
Injuries and absences
The last time PSG beat Marseille, they did so through a solitary goal from Neymar, and Marseille will be delighted that he is ruled out of this match through injury.
Apart from Neymar, PSG will also be without Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele who just resumed training this week. They are also sweating over the fitness of Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes who both picked up knocks against Lille.
Marseille will be without Chancel Mbemba who is suspended and Amine Harit who is a long-term injury absentee, and might also be without Samuel Gigot whose injury status is dubious.
Friday in Ligue 1
Friday in Ligue 1 sees Lille try to get back on track after their loss to PSG last weekend as they host Brest.
A win for Lille will see them gain some ground in their hunt for a European spot next season, as they are currently one point off the final European spot, and seven points from automatic qualification for the UEL.
Saturday in Ligue 1
Saturday in Ligue starts with Lyon hoping to make amends for their dismal loss to Auxerre as they host bottom-of-the-table Angers in Saturday’s first fixture
Saturday’s second and final game in Ligue 1 sees Montpellier host Lens as the visitors aim to keep pace with PSG, Marseille, and Monaco at the top of the table.
Sunday in Ligue 1
Sunday in Ligue 1 will see the most action as seven games in total of exciting league action are played on that day.
In addition to Marseille taking on PSG, Auxerre travel to Lorient, hoping to beat them for the first time in four games, while 19th place Ajaccio take on 17th place Troyes in a relegation battle
Mid-table Clermont will also take on struggling Strasbourg, who are barely outside the relegation zone, at the same time that Folarin Balogun’s Reims host Toulouse.
Nantes, smarting from their recent Europa League exit against Juventus, will also host Rennes, who currently sit in 5th place, while Nice travel to Monaco for a cracker against the principality club.
Expert predictions for Ligue 1 game week 25
In-house betting expert Stephen Oladehinde gives the best predictions from each game in the French Ligue 1 gameweek 25.
Lille - Brest: Lille to win @ 1.38 odds
Angers - Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.16 odds
Montpellier - Lens: under 3.5 goals @ 1.30 odds
Lorient - Auxerre: Lorient win or draw @ 1.27 odds
AC Ajaccio - Troyes: under 3.5 goals @ 1.18 odds
Clermont - Strasbourg: under 3.5 goals @ 1.23 odds
Nantes - Rennes: Home handicap +2 @ 1.16 odds
Reims - Toulouse: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds
Monaco - Nice: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.86 odds
Marseille - PSG: BTTS @ 1.48 odds
On Bet9ja
Related content
12:31 - 24.02.2023
BETTING TIPS Ligue 1 Game week 25 betting tips, odds and accumulator
It's another game week in French Ligue 1 as the race for the title still heats up between the top three teams in the league.
20:41 - 23.02.2023
EUROPA LEAGUE Guardian Angel Di Maria leads Juventus past Moses Simon's Nantes into round of 16
Juventus defeat 10-man Nantes 3-0 to advance into the Europa League round of 16 thanks to a Di Maria hattrick
18:22 - 22.02.2023
LIGUE 1 PSG confirm Neymar ankle ligament damage
Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed star forward, Neymar, sustained ankle ligament damage against Lille on Sunday.
23:42 - 20.02.2023
UCL Neymar could miss PSG's second leg against Bayern
Reports out of France suggest that Neymar could be on the sidelines for up to a month
17:55 - 20.02.2023
LIGUE 1 Mbappe and Neymar lead game week 24 team of the week
Mbappe, Neymar, but no Messi in Pulesports' Ligue 1 team of the week
15:44 - 13.02.2023
LIGUE 1 Ben Yedder, Alexis Sanchez and the rest of game week 23's team of the week
After a brilliant performance against PSG, Monaco's Ben Yedder headlines our team of the week