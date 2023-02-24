Gift Orban's heroics power Gent into the Round of 16

Gift was a super sub, coming on to score and force the game into extra time, before scoring in the penalty shootout.

Gift Orban continued his heroism for his new employers as his solitary strike forced the game into extra-time before scoring again in the shootout as Gent knocked Qarabag out of the conference league.

Qarabag took a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of the encounter after they beat Gent at the Azersan Arena. Gent returned the favour at the Ghelamco Arena thanks to a Gift Orban strike in the 74th minute of the game to send it into extra-time and, subsequently, penalties, with the home side winning the shoot-outs 5-4.

Gift, Gent's new hero

Only three games after scoring a brace on his debut to earn Gent a point, Gift ensured his new employer's continuity in the Conference League.

The Nigerian did not start in the game but was introduced in the 71st minute of the match as Gent stared elimination in the face, with the game scoreless at that point and Qarabag ahead on aggregates.

Gift had an instant impact, making Hein van Haezebrouk's decision to bring him on a stroke of genius.

Gift goal sends the goal into extra-time

The 20-year-old affected the scoreline less than three minutes after coming on, turning the ball into the net after Cameroonian Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui flicked the ball into his path from a free-kick.

Gift’s goal forced the game into extra-time, and subsequently, penalties as neither team could find the winner. Both teams scored their first four penalties, with Gift taking responsibility for Gent's third and making no mistake from the spot.

Gift made made no mistake from the spot

Qarabag would go ahead and miss their fifth attempt when Yassine Benzia's nervy attempt was heroically saved by Davy Roef, ensuring that as Cederick van Daele dispatched Gent's fifth penalty, Gent were through to the round of 16 of the competition.

