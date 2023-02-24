Onuachu gets permanent manager as Southampton confirm Ruben Selles appointment

Relegation-threatened Southampton have now confirmed Ruben Selles will take charge of the club until the end of the season.

The Premier League's basement club, Southampton have been without a permanent manager since sacking Nathan Jones after just 94 days in charge.

Jones was sacked in the wake of a defeat to 10-man Wolves, after overseeing a run of eight defeats in nine Premier League games. The Saints had previously dismissed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager

The Spaniard Ruben Selles who had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones took over on an interim basis and delivered victory over Chelsea in his first game in charge of the Saints.

Southampton celebrate after win over Chelsea

Before the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old revealed he was eager to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a "number one for the last four years".

Southampton had been locked in talks with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch as the club searched for the perfect fit in the impending battle against relegation.

Ruben Selles

However, after those talks broke down over the length of the proposed contract, Selles will now be tasked with rescuing the Saints from relegation.

His first match as permanent manager is a trip to Elland Road to play Leeds United on Saturday.

Related content

FOOTBALL BETTING TIPS English Premier League Gameweek 25 betting tips, odds and accumulator The English Premier League continues this weekend as gameweek 25 takes center stage. We have put together an accumulator from these games to help you bet and win this weekend.

FOOTBALL PREMIER LEAGUE Thierry Henry reveals Lukaku has no interest in returning to Chelsea Legendary Arsenal striker and former Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is not interested in a return to Chelsea when his loan spell at Internazionale ends.