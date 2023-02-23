Rivers United off to Angola on Friday for Motema Pembe clash

The Nigerian champions are ranked second in Group B, after a win and a defeat in two matches.

In preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) match against D.R. Congo's DC Motema Pembe, Nigeria's champions Rivers United will leave the country for Luanda, Angola on Friday.

The Port Harcourt club, Nigeria's only representative on the continent this season, are currently second in Group B of the Confederation Cup following a defeat and a win in their two matches so far.

Their most recent group game last Sunday, saw them defeat Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas to pick up their first points of the competition.

Motema Pembe, Rivers United to meet in Angola, not DR Congo

Rivers United will in their third game of the tournament, take on Democratic Republic of Congo cup winners DC Motema Pembe, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola on Sunday.

According to the club's media department, Rivers United will head to Angola on Friday morning via Ethiopian Airlines, with them departing Nigeria through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had declined Motema Pembe to use their home field in Kinshasa for international games, hence the game being played in a choice venue in Luanda.

What has been said?

Following the victory in their last game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo, Rivers United boss Stanley Eguma revealed that his side did not only learn from their first against Diables Noirs but had to learn to be patient against ASEC Mimosas.

"It was a good game and I commend our opponents, they did well. After what happened in Congo, we fashioned another strategy to be able to nick a victory.

"When the game started, we had the upper hand and when we scored they took over. In the first half, we studied the way they played and in the second half we found a way to stop them and increase our tally," Eguma said.

Malachi Ohawuma, Ukeme Williams and Denis Ndasi were the goalscorers in Rivers United's victory over Mimosas.

Related content