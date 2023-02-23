Day 5 Roundup: South Sudan pull off impressive win, 10-man Congo fight back against Uganda

Results from Group B on Thursday, meant that all four team would have to wait until their final group games to decide their fate.

Neither of the four teams in Group B were unable to secure passage to the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Although producing exciting games, day five of the youth tournament saw South Sudan grab the only win of the day, with 10-man Congo putting up a good fight against 2021 runner-ups Uganda.

This is how things panned out on the fifth day of the competition.

Debutants South Sudan recover from opening day defeat

In what was only their second game in the competition, Paul Mara Jawa won and converted a penalty against the Central African Republic (CAR) to help his side to a historic 1-0 victory at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismaila.

It was a good recovery for the Young Bright Stars who had fallen to the superior power of 2007 champions Congo, in their previous match.

U-20 AFCON: Central Africa Republic 0-1 South Sudan

The debutants started well in their second match and were rewarded with a penalty as early as the 2nd minute when the diminutive winger Jawa was wrestled down in CAR's box. The win will see them take three points into their final game against Uganda.

Heavyweights shake hands in thrilling clash

The second game at the Suez Canal Stadium was an even more exciting one as Congo fought back despite being a man down, to secure an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uganda.

U-20 AFCON: Congo 2-2 Uganda

The two teams won their opening matches with identical 2-1 scorelines against the CAR and South Sudan and were hoping to seal qualification on Thursday.

However, a quick start by Congo who scored first through Josna Loulendo was responded to by Uganda's Tito in the 11th minute of the game.

The rest of the first half then saw Saidi Mayanja give Uganda the lead before Congo's Claude Ngongara got sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time.

They would not end the game, however, without equalizing in the 77th minute through a fine header from defensive midfielder Prince Mombouli.

Related content