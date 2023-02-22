The Super Falcons wrapped up their campaign at the Revelations Cup invitational with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Florida State University's Jennifer Echegini proved a thorn in Costa Rica's flesh as Nigeria's Super Falcons rounded off their campaign at the Revelations Cup with a 1-0 win early on Wednesday.

The victory was Nigeria's only win at the four-nation tournament having lost by the same margins in prior matches with hosts Mexico, and South American giants Colombia.

The one-week invitational tournament which started last Wednesday had been part of coach Randy Waldrum's preparatory programme for the team, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

Okoronkwo scores Super Falcons' first goal in 4 games

The match played at the Leon Stadium, saw the Super Falcons get the first chance in the 25th minute, however, Echegini who jumped highest after receiving a cross in the box from Michelle Alozie, hit her header too hard, and over the bar.

In the 40th minute, the Super Falcons nearly took the lead after Ifeoma Onumonu who benefitted off a defensive mix-up, set Echegini on goal, but the midfielder's attempt went straight into the goalkeeper.

The goal finally came five minutes later after Echegini sprinted down the left, and sent a lofted pass across the box to an unmarked Okoronkwo who put it beyond Solera Vega's reach.

Nigeria end losing streak

The second half saw few attempts on target, and Costa Rica making costly errors in their box, most of which the Super Falcons made no gains off.

Super Falcons starting XI against Costa Rica

A final attempt in the game saw Costa Rica come close to scoring, however, Raquel Rodriguez was unable to get her foot onto Melissa Herrera's cross.

1-0 was how it ended at full-time, a result that means the Super Falcons have now ended their seven-match losing streak which dated back to July 2022.