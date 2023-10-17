Nigerian NBA star Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif.
Nigerian-American professional basketball player Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo is back on the trends.
11:00 - 01.07.2023
The 31-year-old NBA star for the Oklahoma City Thunder has continued his transition to pop culture.
23:55 - 19.06.2023
Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif
Oladipo took to social media to announce his team-up with several African music stars.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star teamed up with Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck.
He also met with Ghanaian singer and rapper Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif, formerly Blacko.
Oladipo joins the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Miami Heat traded injured Afrobeats star Victor Oladipo to Oklahoma City this off-season.
Oladipo was involved in NBA free agency, changing teams from the Miami Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oladipo has played for three teams over the following six seasons after spending the 2016–17 season with the Thunder.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat are sending Oladipo to the Thunder after he spent more than two seasons there.
Oladipo and Afrobeats
Oladipo combines his NBA career and music aspirations so well.
The 31-year-old NBA star dropped his new album titled TUNDE in the early hours of Friday, February 17, 2023.
Oladipo to sell Miami estate
According to listing agent Liz Hogan of Compass, Oladipo has listed his Miami Beach property for $9.995 million.
According to Hogan, the nearly 6,500-square-foot house is situated on guarded Hibiscus Island, which is south of the Venetian Islands.
