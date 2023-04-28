Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

The Boston Celtics defeat the Atlanta Hawks, setting up a second-round clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After defeating the Atlanta Hawks 128-120 in a fiercely contested Game 6 at State Farm Arena, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics were able to take the lead and go on to win the game and the series thanks in large part to a 14-3 surge in the last minutes of regulation.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum go to WORK in the @celtics Game 6 win 🔥



Brown: 32 PTS, 6-8 3PM

Tatum: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST



Boston closes out the series, will face the 76ers in Round 2. pic.twitter.com/eQx8RSExlw — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2023

With 62 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists between them in Boston's triumph, Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again carried the Celtics.

Atlanta kept up with Boston all the way to the end despite being the clear underdogs.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists, and Dejounte Murray contributed 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in Game 5 of his comeback from a one-game ban.

BIG board and put back for BIG O pic.twitter.com/RjpyRiIcrZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 28, 2023

Onyeka Okongwu shines as Celtics knockout Hawks

American professional basketball player of Nigerian descent Onyeka Okongwu was active for the Hawks.

Against the Celtics, Okongwu chipped in six points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in about 20 minutes of action.

As a team, Boston shot 50% from the field and 42.9% from long range. They only turned the ball over seven times and held an advantage on the boards.

Boston will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after winning a tough series.

Atlanta will have exit interviews tomorrow as it enters the offseason, which will undoubtedly bring some change.

