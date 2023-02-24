D'Tigers keep World Cup dream alive with victory against Côte d'Ivoire

D'Tigers start of final World Cup qualification series with victory against Côte d'Ivoire.

Nigeria's senior men's national team known as D'Tigers recorded a 72-63 victory against Côte d'Ivoire in a FIBA World Cup qualifier played in Luanda on Friday, February 24, 2023.

D'Tigers came into this series of qualifications needing to at least win two of their three games to keep alive their World Cup qualification hopes.

D'Tigers defeat Côte d'Ivoire to keep World Cup dream alive

The home-based dominated team led by Head Coach Ogoh Odaudu started off with intensity against a Côte d'Ivoire team higher in the group standings.

Coach Odaudu trims his list as 12 players selected for FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

In a very close first quarter, D'Tigers were able to establish the right rhythm to take a one-point lead.

Côte d'Ivoire bounced back to take the second quarter by five points and a four-point lead going to the halftime break.

After the break, D'Tigers were able to impose their style and found their shot from range to outscore Côte d'Ivoire 23-14.

D'Tigers took a five-point lead to the final quarter as both sides doubled their defensive effort to enhance their chances of victory.

The team led by Odaudu were able to execute late in the game stopping an early run by Côte d'Ivoire to win the quarter 17-15.

D'Tigers held on to claim a much-needed win to keep their World Cup hopes alive ahead of two more games in this round of qualification games.

D'Tigers return to action when they take on Guinea in their next qualification game

The victory moves D'Tigers to third place in Group E just behind leaders Côte d'Ivoire and Angola.

It was an impressive victory for Coach Odaudu and his home-based side missing NBA superstars such as Jordan Nwora of the Indiana Pacers, Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns, and Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings.

D'Tigers return to action when they take on Guinea in their next qualification game scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.