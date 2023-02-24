Charles Bassey drops career-high as Spurs lose to Mavericks

Bassey shines but is unable to stop Kyrie and Luka duo as the Spurs lose to the Mavericks.

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 116- 142 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA fixture played in the early hours of Friday, February 24, 2023.

In a match-up after the All-Star break, the Mavericks raced to an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Led by guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving the Mavericks were able to stretch the lead to double digits going to the halftime break.

The Spurs bounced back in the third quarter cutting the lead down to nine.

Playing in front of their home fans, the Mavericks without Doncic were able to put the Spurs away with a 43-point fourth quarter to seal a comfortable 26-point lead.

The Spurs are now on a 15-game losing while the Mavericks get their first victory with the Doncic and Irving duo.

Charles Bassey shines for Spurs in loss to Mavericks

Nigerian basketball player Charles Bassey had an impressive outing for the is San Antonio Spurs in the loss to the Mavericks.

Bassey was named in the second unit by Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

The 22-year-old featured for 20 minutes in the blowout loss and was an anchor on the defensive end playing at the Center spot.

He recorded a career-high 16 points and contributed seven rebounds two assists and one block.

Nigeria's Charles Bassey signs ₦‎5 billion extension for four years with San Antonio Spurs. [Twitter/Spurs/GettyImages]

Bassey made seven of his eight shots and was perfect from three-point range and the free-throw line.

It was an outstanding performance for Bassey who recently signed a massive four-year contract extension with the Spurs.

Bassey returns to action when the Spurs travel to take on the Utah Jazz in their next fixture on Sunday, February 26, 2023.