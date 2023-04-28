6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

During the unveiling of the newly installed Mondo track that would be used at the World Championships in Budapest, six essential details were made known.

The World Athletics has unveiled to the local media the newly installed track for the World Championships in Budapest.

During the unveiling, six essential details were made public, giving the precise engineering and planning that went into the facility's construction. The world's best athletes will make history in the new, purpose-built stadium from August 19-27.

1 - The Mondo surface is freshly laid, as well as newly completed grands. The Mondo-surfaced, world-class, nine-lane track is extremely fast, and unique in Hungary, perhaps the fastest in the country.

The newly laid Mondo track in Budapest

2 - It is estimated that the events of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest would be watched by nearly 400,000 people on-site and around one billion people via television.

3 - Th The 35,000-seat grandstand would be dismantled after the biggest sporting event in Hungary’s history, and the temporary spectator area would be replaced by one of Europe’s most beautiful running circles for sports fans and recreational runners, while professional athletes would train in the centre.

4 - A 10.5-hectare sports park would be created next to the stadium after the World Championships to serve a healthier lifestyle.

5 - In contrast to previous world championships, the medal ceremonies will be held outside the stadium, in the adjacent Medal Plaza, before the evening sessions, instead of between the events so that spectators arriving at the venue will be able to get up close to the world's best athletes.

6 - The stadium building is unique and has a distinctive interior design. A 500-seat press tribune, a 110-seat press conference room, and a 400-seat press centre have been created for the media. There is also an indoor six-lane running track and in parallel with the construction of the stadium, a 168-metre-long single-pylon pedestrian bridge - also known as the Robinson Bridge - has been completed to link the arena to the training ground on Csepel Island.

All these were revealed by Márton Gyulai, Deputy CEO of Budapest 2023 Nonprofit Zrt. - the company organising the event, Péter Árvai, project manager of the construction consortium, and Ádám Schmidt, State Secretary for Sport and Government Commissioner responsible for the World Championships.

The World Championships will be the biggest sporting event in the world this year, with 2,500 athletes from 203 countries expected to attend the championship.