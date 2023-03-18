Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan kicked off her 2023 season on a good note, by winning the 200m event in Auburn.

On a rainy and wet day, World Record (WR) holder Tobi Amusan began her 2023 season on a victorious note by winning the women's 200m in a time of 23.38s at the Tiger Track Classic in Auburn.

She finished ahead of the University of Auburn's duo Chante Clinkscale and Ashantae Harvey, with respective times of 23.56s and 24.46s.

Tobi Amusan

Good start to the year for Amusan, who was out of competition in the indoor season. She can now prepare more for the rest of the year, especially in her trademark event - the 100m Hurdles.

Her race in Auburn was her first competitive appearance since she successfully defended her Diamond League 100m Hurdles title in September 2022, with a Meeting Record of 12.29s to cap off her historic 2022 season.

The World champion will now focus on fine-tuning her preparations in her remaining meets as she prepares to retain her world title in Budapest and Diamond League title this year.